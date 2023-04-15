'Please Modi ji': Jammu girl's heartwarming request to PM goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: A young girl's request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Jammu and Kashmir for renovations to her state-run school building has gone viral on social media. Seerat Naaz of Lohai-Malhar the village in Jammu's Kathua district offers a visual tour of her government school and complains about the neglected condition of its infrastructure, claiming that the children are forced to sit on the cracked floor.

Watch the clip here:

In the just under the five-minute-long viral video, shared on Facebook by Jammu and Kashmir's 'Marmik News' page, Naaz introduces herself as a student of the local government high school and walks down her school compound, explaining to the PM what it lacks and what she believes the authorities could do to improve it.

"Acha sa aap (PM Modi) school bana do, dekho kitni gandi farsh hai. Hume neeche baithna pdta hai or hamari uniform gandi ho jati hai or mumma maarti, hamare pass bench nhi hai (Please build a better school for us Modiji, look at how bad the floor is. We are forced to sit on the floor as the school does not have benches. Our uniforms get dirty due to which our mothers scold us,” adds Naaz, pointing out the deteriorating state of her school building.

She is soon at the school's toilet. "Dekho, humara kitna ganda toilet aur tut gaya hain (Look how dirty the toilet is - and broken, too)." Naaz illustrates how the pupils have to urinate themselves in the open, giving a firsthand account of the school's lack of amenities.

The girl concludes the video with an appeal to Prime Minister Modi. "Modi-ji, aap desh ki sunte ho. “Modiji, aap poore desh ki sunte ho. Meri bhi sun lo aur achha sa humara yeh school banwa do. Bilkul sundar sa school bana do taaki humein niche na baithna padhe. Taaki Mamma na mare. Taaki achhe se padhai karein. Humara school please achhe se banwa do . Request krti hu aapse, ab mai kya bolu aapse Modiji! " she said.

Individuals on Facebook praised Seerat Naaz's determination to get her school restored. "You're a brave beta." "We are very proud of you, beta," one user said.

"Thank you beta, you have done an excellent job, Modi ji will surely take care of your school," another user said.