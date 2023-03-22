Kerala man spots tiger on his veranda, narrowly escapes

File Photo

A resident of Karikayam in Pathanamthitta, a municipality situated in the Central Travancore region in the state of Kerala, narrowly escaped after a tiger attack. The resident spotted the big cat on his veranda on Monday. The locality is visibly terrified after the shocking incident.

The resident, identified as Somarajan found the tiger lying on his veranda after he returned from the toilet situated outside his house. Somarajan was so scared by the sight that he screamed after which the tiger fled the scene.

READ | Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: Commerce topper Rajneesh Kumar Pandey was always sharp at studies, now aims to become CA

This is the first time that the presence of a tiger was spotted in the region. Forest Department officials have confirmed the presence of a tiger in the locality.

A tiger, two months ago, was spotted two times near the police camp in Maniyar, which is only 9 km away from Karikayam. After the incident, police also intensified patrolling in the Maniyar region.

Police have also asked the residents to halt rubber-tapping work for a week. The attacks of tigers, leopards, boars, and bison have reportedly grown in the high ranges of the southern districts.