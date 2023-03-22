Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: Commerce topper Rajneesh Kumar Pandey was always sharp at studies, now aims to become CA

Rajneesh Kumar Pandey

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB released the Bihar Board Inter Result 2023 on March 21. Because of his performance in the examination, Rajneesh Kumar Pandey of Aurangabad district has brought laurels to his family and his district by securing the first position in Commerce in Bihar.

Commerce topper Rajneesh Kumar Pandey has secured first position in the state of Bihar by scoring 475 marks i.e. 95% marks in the Bihar Vidyalaya Intermediate examination.

Bihar Board Inter Supplementary Exam 2023: Class 12 Supplementary form, revaluation starting tomorrow, steps to apply

Aurangabad's Saumya Sharma is also one of the Commerce toppers. With Rajneesh Kumar Pandey getting the same marks as Saumya, both their names have been entered in the list of top ones. Rajneesh Kumar Pandey is a commerce student at Sachchidanand Sinha College, Aurangabad district. Rajneesh Kumar Pandey is originally a resident of Madanpur village in Aurangabad district. His father Shashi Ranjan Pathak is a businessman, and his mother Anita Devi is a homemaker.

Speaking about his stupendous result, Rajneesh Kumar Pandey told media persons the important role that teachers of the coaching institute along with his parents and family played in his success.

Rajneesh said that he wants to study further and become a Chartered Accountant. He told the candidates preparing for the exam that everything can be achieved with hard work and dedication. To achieve any destination, you just have to aim.

Commerce topper Rajneesh Kumar's uncle Dr SK Pandey and aunt Pratibha Pandey said that since the beginning, Rajneesh has been good at his studies. Due to his hard work, he has got such a huge success today.