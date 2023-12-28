Parle-G swaps iconic girl's image with Instagram influencer's face on biscuit packet for this reason...

Parle, the popular biscuit manufacturer, surprised fans by featuring influencer Zervaan J Bunshah on its biscuit packet instead of the iconic Parle-G girl.

In a delightful twist, renowned biscuit manufacturer Parle has left internet users in awe by showcasing content creator Zervaan J Bunshah's face on its iconic biscuit packet, replacing the familiar Parle-G girl. The unexpected move was a playful response to Bunshah's viral video where he posed a humorous question to his followers: "If you meet the owner of Parle, do you call him Parle sir, Mr. Parle, or Parle G?"

In the amusing video, Bunshah is seen seated in a car, wearing a perplexed expression, set against the catchy 'Ae Jee Oo Jee' track from Anil Kapoor's film 'Ram Lakhan.' Parle-G took notice of the video and joined the banter with a witty comment from its official account, stating, "Bunshah ji, you can call us the OG."

Building on the lighthearted exchange, Parle-G went a step further and featured a smiling image of Mr. Bunshah on the biscuit wrapper, accompanied by a caption that playfully suggested calling them the favorite biscuit to enjoy with a cup of chai.

Expressing his elation, Bunshah responded to the post, reminiscing about his childhood love for Parle-G biscuits. "BAHAHAHAHAHA SEASONS GREETINGS INDEED. Parle G will always be my nourishment growing up, after any excursion, party, gathering, craving, fancy cake mein bhi ingredient rehta hai! I toh ate the biscuits as a kid thinking I'd become smarter. Usme toh kalti diya tum logon ne," he wrote.

The heartwarming gesture didn't go unnoticed by internet users, who flooded the comments section with positive reactions. One user expressed, ''Wow, this is an amazing gesture.'' Another remarked, ''This is hella creative, no way.'' A third user shared, ''What an honor.'' A fourth added, ''Now we want @bunshah's photo on every packet of our Parle G biscuit.'' The unexpected collaboration between Parle-G and Zervaan J Bunshah has undoubtedly added a delightful touch to the brand's relationship with its fans.