Parle-G swaps iconic girl's image with Instagram influencer's face on biscuit packet for this reason...

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio investing big on AI tool for Indians, planning to launch…

Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for 'hurting sentiments' over viral video of him chanting Jai Mata Di at Christmas party

Meet superstar who wanted to be IAS officer, left UPSC prep, accident ruined his career, worked with SRK, he is now...

Unusual scene in Pakistan: Lion cub spotted riding in car, video goes viral

Not Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, India's first actress to charge Rs 1 crore fees, rejected film with Amitabh, never watched...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio investing big on AI tool for Indians, planning to launch…

Meet superstar who wanted to be IAS officer, left UPSC prep, accident ruined his career, worked with SRK, he is now...

Dunki box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan film stays steady, crosses Rs 150-crore mark in India in first week

8 reasons why pears are good for pregnant women

AI imagines Game of Thrones stars as fat and overweight

Benefits of drinking betel leaf water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Meet superstar who wanted to be IAS officer, left UPSC prep, accident ruined his career, worked with SRK, he is now...

Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for 'hurting sentiments' over viral video of him chanting Jai Mata Di at Christmas party

Not Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, India's first actress to charge Rs 1 crore fees, rejected film with Amitabh, never watched...

HomeViral

Viral

Parle-G swaps iconic girl's image with Instagram influencer's face on biscuit packet for this reason...

Parle, the popular biscuit manufacturer, surprised fans by featuring influencer Zervaan J Bunshah on its biscuit packet instead of the iconic Parle-G girl.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 08:05 AM IST

article-main
Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a delightful twist, renowned biscuit manufacturer Parle has left internet users in awe by showcasing content creator Zervaan J Bunshah's face on its iconic biscuit packet, replacing the familiar Parle-G girl. The unexpected move was a playful response to Bunshah's viral video where he posed a humorous question to his followers: "If you meet the owner of Parle, do you call him Parle sir, Mr. Parle, or Parle G?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zervaan J Bunshah (@bunshah)

In the amusing video, Bunshah is seen seated in a car, wearing a perplexed expression, set against the catchy 'Ae Jee Oo Jee' track from Anil Kapoor's film 'Ram Lakhan.' Parle-G took notice of the video and joined the banter with a witty comment from its official account, stating, "Bunshah ji, you can call us the OG."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parle-G (@officialparleg)

Building on the lighthearted exchange, Parle-G went a step further and featured a smiling image of Mr. Bunshah on the biscuit wrapper, accompanied by a caption that playfully suggested calling them the favorite biscuit to enjoy with a cup of chai.

Expressing his elation, Bunshah responded to the post, reminiscing about his childhood love for Parle-G biscuits. "BAHAHAHAHAHA SEASONS GREETINGS INDEED. Parle G will always be my nourishment growing up, after any excursion, party, gathering, craving, fancy cake mein bhi ingredient rehta hai! I toh ate the biscuits as a kid thinking I'd become smarter. Usme toh kalti diya tum logon ne," he wrote.

The heartwarming gesture didn't go unnoticed by internet users, who flooded the comments section with positive reactions. One user expressed, ''Wow, this is an amazing gesture.'' Another remarked, ''This is hella creative, no way.'' A third user shared, ''What an honor.'' A fourth added, ''Now we want @bunshah's photo on every packet of our Parle G biscuit.'' The unexpected collaboration between Parle-G and Zervaan J Bunshah has undoubtedly added a delightful touch to the brand's relationship with its fans.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Siemens, GMR competing with each other to grab this UP govt mega project

Unusual scene in Pakistan: Lion cub spotted riding in car, video goes viral

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: SA lead by 11 runs, Elgar unbeaten on 140

Government asks social media platforms to remove fraud loan app ads and deepfakes, if not complied…

Dense fog causes low visibility in Delhi-NCR, national capital shivers at 6°C

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE