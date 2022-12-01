Optical Illusion: Only 1 out of 10 people can spot the hidden rabbit in THIS image, can you?

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: Illusions are a fun way to keep your mind sharp. From photographs to paintings, anything can be an optical illusion as long as the details remain hidden even after close inspection. Some optical illusions reveal hidden personality traits, while others test your observation and IQ. Even the most self-assured people can't figure out what the optical illusion is. Consider the following optical illusion, in which the player is challenged to spot a rabbit hidden in the image below in 7 seconds. Are you all set?

The image above shows a forest with a rabbit hiding somewhere. To find a hidden mammal , you must have excellent observation skills. But don't take too long. The exercise is then rendered meaningless. Set a timer for 15 seconds and start watching. Did you happen to notice the animal? The time limit is reduced because this is a simple challenge. Anyone with good observation skills will be able to spot the rabbit right away.

A person with good observation skills will have no trouble finding the rabbit. How many of you were able to spot the rabbit ? and the countdown has concluded. Scroll down for the solution if you're still looking for the animal.