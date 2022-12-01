Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Optical Illusion: Only 1 out of 10 people can spot the hidden rabbit in THIS image, can you?

Consider the following optical illusion, in which the player is challenged to spot a rabbit hidden in the image below in 7 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

Optical Illusion: Only 1 out of 10 people can spot the hidden rabbit in THIS image, can you?
Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: Illusions are a fun way to keep your mind sharp. From photographs to paintings, anything can be an optical illusion as long as the details remain hidden even after close inspection. Some optical illusions reveal hidden personality traits, while others test your observation and IQ. Even the most self-assured people can't figure out what the optical illusion is. Consider the following optical illusion, in which the player is challenged to spot a rabbit hidden in the image below in 7 seconds. Are you all set?

The image above shows a forest with a rabbit hiding somewhere. To find a hidden mammal , you must have excellent observation skills. But don't take too long. The exercise is then rendered meaningless. Set a timer for 15 seconds and start watching. Did you happen to notice the animal? The time limit is reduced because this is a simple challenge. Anyone with good observation skills will be able to spot the rabbit right away.

READ: Buffalo rushes toward girl after hearing her voice, viral video melts hearts online

A person with good observation skills will have no trouble finding the rabbit. How many of you were able to spot the rabbit ? and the countdown has concluded. Scroll down for the solution if you're still looking for the animal.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Prince vs Sardar, Bigil vs Kaithi, biggest Kollywood box office clashes during festive weekend
In Pics: From Stars to planets, watch some stunning photos taken by Hubble Space Telescope
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
T20 World Cup 2022: Check out newly released jerseys of all teams so far
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.