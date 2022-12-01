Search icon
Buffalo rushes toward girl after hearing her voice, viral video melts hearts online

The viral video shows a buffalo rushing toward a girl after hearing her voice

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Finding joy in the little things that make us smile wide is what life is all about. And this viral video exemplifies it perfectly. The viral video shows a buffalo rushing toward a girl after hearing her voice.The heartwarming video is sure to brighten your day and make you say aww repeatedly. The viral clip is shared on Instagram by user named @official_altani and it has garnered more than 300k views. 

In the viral video, a girl can be seen grazing her pet buffalo in an open field. During this time, she calls out to her buffalo, who comes running from a long distance after hearing the girl's voice. The adorable footage has won the hearts of netizens and will make you gush too.

The video has received over 300k views and numerous reactions. Netizens are gushing over the sweet buffalo. Many people commented on how such precious creatures deserve all the love and care they can get, and the delightful video provided a healthy dose of serotonin.

“I want to come to your village in china for sure in 2 year's,” posted an individual with heart emoticons. “We all surely love the clip.. It is so wholesome!!” wrote another. “The clip has my heart! She is so intelligent. I wish to hug the buffalo and, they are so special,” commented a third. “Soul buddies for life, Best clip i seen in months” shared a fourth with a heart emoticon.

CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
