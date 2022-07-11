'Only have upper class friends, not working class': Old video of Rishi Sunak goes viral, sparks row

File photo

Indian-origin British politician Rishi Sunak, who is one of the clear candidates for the United Kingdom Prime Minister post, is being picked as the people’s choice for the top seat in the country. Despite his popularity in the country and the Conservative party, an old video of Sunak has sparked a controversy.

A 20-year-old video of Rishi Sunak surfaced and went viral on the internet, sparking a row in the country for his seemingly classist and discriminatory remarks in the short, 7-second long clip. The video features a 21-year-old Sunak in a 2001 BBC documentary.

Rishi Sunak, who is likely to be in the running in the UK Prime Ministerial race, could be heard saying in the clip, “I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper-class, I have friends who are, you know, working-class.” Later he corrects himself by saying, “Well, not working class.”

"I have friends who are aristocrats, friends who are upper class and friends who are working class....well not WORKING CLASS!"



The 'People's Chancellor' in the making, 2001@PeterStefanovi2@campbellclaret@allthecitizens@reece_dinsdale pic.twitter.com/t372I9A9F8 March 27, 2022

The video was uploaded to Twitter by a user named Kathryn Franklin from the United Kingdom and has gone crazy viral since, with over 3 million views. The user critically wrote in the caption of the video, “The ‘People’s Chancellor’ in the making, 2001.”

Sunak, who resigned as Chancellor of the Exchequer, is a Member of the UK Parliament for Richmond (Yorks). He is a member of the Conservative Party. Apart from his Indian lineage, he also has a strong individual connection owing to his marriage to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder and decorated Indian technology tycoon Narayan Murthy.

READ | Shinzo Abe death: Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party wins big in wake of former PM’s assassination