Mysterious 'UFO' sighting prompts closure of Imphal airspace for 3 hours

Imphal's airspace was temporarily closed for over three hours as an unidentified flying object (UFO) appeared over Bir Tikendrajit International Airport.

The airspace over Imphal experienced a temporary shutdown, causing a suspension of all flight operations at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport for over three hours. This precautionary measure was initiated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) Eastern Command after an unidentified flying object (UFO) was spotted over the airport on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement released by the IAF Eastern Command, it was revealed that the Air Defence Response mechanism was activated based on visual inputs from the Imphal airport. The unidentified object, described as small, was no longer visible after the activation of the defense mechanism.

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the incident unfolded at 2:30 pm when the Imphal Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a telephonic message from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) control room. The message reported the sighting of a UFO flying over the terminal building, moving southwards above the ATC, and remaining stationary for some time. Subsequently, the object shifted southwest of the airfield, remaining visible until 4:05 pm before disappearing.

An AAI official stated that the UFO, observed by air traffic services personnel, the public, local police, airline staff, and CISF personnel, remained unidentified to all witnesses. Described as white in color, the object was visible to the naked eye and became invisible with the onset of dusk.

At 3:55 pm, the IAF Eastern Command initiated "Mission Red & Mission Blue," scrambling fighter planes in the Imphal airspace. This mission continued until 5:35 pm. Normal flight operations at the airport resumed at 5:50 pm after receiving clearance from the IAF.

The incident has sparked curiosity and raised questions about the nature of the unidentified flying object, leaving authorities and witnesses puzzled about the mysterious occurrence over Imphal.