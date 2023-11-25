Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan’s old ‘sindoor’ photo takes the internet, netizens react

Old pictures of Hasin Jahan have captured netizens' interest, portraying her adorned like a bride, sporting sindoor (vermilion) in her hair parting.

After Mohammad Shami's splendid performance in the World Cup, his outspoken wife, Hasin Jahan, has been garnering attention through her statements and social media posts. Whatever she does tends to get associated with Mohammad Shami in public perception. Recently, an actress made controversial remarks against Mohammad Shami, prompting Hasin Jahan to post a video asserting herself as her husband's princess.

Old pictures of Hasin Jahan have captured netizens' interest, portraying her adorned like a bride, sporting sindoor (vermilion) in her hair parting and a necklace resembling a mangalsutra, a traditional Hindu marital symbol. People have been curious, commenting, "Whose name does the sindoor represent?" while others note how stunning she looks in a saree, reflecting a Hindu bride's appearance.

Take a look

Hasin Jahan shared these beautiful images during the Durga Puja. Comments poured in, praising her for looking extraordinarily beautiful in the attire of a Hindu woman. The admiration continued, with compliments about her resembling a perfect bride and some stating that her Hindu look is the best.

In her recent video, Hasin Jahan subtly hints at Mohammad Shami through gestures and references, making it apparent in the caption where she writes, "I rule even if it's through hatred."

Controversy has surrounded Hasin Jahan and Mohammad Shami for years. The actress had levelled serious allegations against the cricketer, including domestic violence. The strained relationship between the actress and Mohammad Shami's family adds to the ongoing tensions.