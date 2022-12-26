Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'Meri selection ho gyi hai' viral guy from 'Pakistani Roadies' is now working as parking valet, netizens get emotional

A man named Abdul Waheed, went for auditions of the reality show 11 years ago and became an overnight sensation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

'Meri selection ho gyi hai' viral guy from 'Pakistani Roadies' is now working as parking valet, netizens get emotional
With white hair on his head and beard, it is quite difficult to believe he is the same guy in the viral video.

Pakistan TV shows often create a few timeless memes that often surface on our social media feed. One such Pakistani TV show that gave us a bunch of memes was “Living on the Edge,” popularly known as “Pakistani Roadies” in India. As the name suggests, the reality TV show was the Pakistani adaptation of Indian show Roadies where participants had to cross through a round of auditions to enter the competition. These auditions can be pretty brutal and humiliating but the clips do create some iconic meme content. One such meme that went viral and can still be seen on social media platforms is the “Meri selection ho gyi hai” guy.

A man named Abdul Waheed, went for auditions of the reality show 11 years ago and became an overnight sensation. His hilarious reaction to his selection for the show left everyone in splits and the meme is still used as a template to make present day memes. Sadly, the guy who brought smiles to millions of people across the globe, is now working as a parking valet in Pakistan. With white hair on his head and beard, it is quite difficult to believe he is the same guy in the viral video. Here’s the viral meme for those who forgot.

Abdul Waheed was recently spotted by a Pakistani YouTube channel Dialogue Pakistan. In a conversation with them he revealed that he has been working as a valet in the Sharae Faisal area of Karachi for more than a decade. He also talked about his struggle and how people used to recognise him after the video went viral.

Also read: Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 50,590 on Flipkart after Rs 29,310 discount, check details

The video of the guy who brought laughter to our lives left many emotional. “A simple Sofed posh man appearing in reality show didn't know he wd becone a meme sensation, heart breaking to see him meeting his both ends financially.  Kudos to when he says it doesn't matter for him whoever earns from his video. More power to you Abdul waheed bhai” a user commented on YouTube.

“Hats off this his simplicity... may Allah bless  him and his family... Ameeeenn” wrote another user.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bhediya star Kriti Sanon looks unrecognisable in old photos, actress' early years will leave you stunned
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Makers announce 7 new cast members for Season 2
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Hansika Motwani grooves at mehandi ceremony with Sohael Kathuriya, photos from pre-wedding festivities go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 90 sheep, 8 vultures die after being hit by trains in Balrampur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.