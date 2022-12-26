Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 50,590 on Flipkart after Rs 29,310 discount, check details

Despite being Apple's flagship, the Apple iPhone 14 is available at a massive discount on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at the lowest price ever in the Flipkart Year End sale that is ending on 31st December. The Apple iPhone 14 is the base model in the Apple iPhone 14 series that was launched by the company a couple of months ago. The other models in the iPhone 14 series include iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 failed to create the market that the company expected from it as the phone is almost identical to its predecessor Apple iPhone 13. The phones have almost identical features and dimensions. Despite being Apple's flagship, the Apple iPhone 14 is available at a massive discount on Flipkart. In the Year End sale, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 from Flipkart at just Rs 50,590.

Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by a A15 Bionic chip with 6 core processor as seen on Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. The device gets a dual 12MP camera at the rear and a 12MP camera at front for selfies and video calls.

Launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage, the Apple iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 77,490 after Rs 2,410 off on Flipkart. Apart from that, buyers are eligible to get Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 72,490.

Also read: Microsoft employee leaks new feature of its iconic app on Twitter



In addition to this, buyers can further bring down the price of the smartphone to Rs 50,590 as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 21,900 off for your old smartphone. This means that after all discounts and bank offers, you can get an Apple iPhone 14 at Rs 50,590, which is a deal to steal considering the features and exclusivity of the smartphone.