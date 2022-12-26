Search icon
Microsoft employee leaks new feature of its iconic app on Twitter

Microsoft first tried tabs across all Windows 10 apps in a feature called Sets four years ago.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

According to the tweet shared by the senior product manager, Microsoft is adding the tabs feature to the Notepad app.

A Microsoft employee has accidentally revealed a new feature for the iconic Windows app. As per a report by The Verge, an employee of the tech giant shared the image of the new Notepad feature for Windows 11 users in a tweet. According to the tweet shared by the senior product manager, Microsoft is adding the tabs feature to the Notepad app. "Notepad in Windows 11 now has tabs!" the tweet by the Microsoft employee read with a loudspeaker emoji.

The image attached in the tweet had a Microsoft internal warning: "Confidential Do Not discuss features or take screenshots." It suggested that Microsoft's tabs feature is still in early internal testing. Although the tweet was deleted by the employee within minutes, it was already captured by Windows enthusiasts including Windows Central.

If the changes shared by the Microsoft employee is true then the Notepad will be the company’s first built-in tool to have a tabbed interface, following the addition of tabs to File Explorer earlier this year.

Microsoft first tried tabs across all Windows 10 apps in a feature called Sets four years ago. This contained tab functionality in Notepad and File Explorer, however, Microsoft halted the project and never released it to Windows 10 customers.The addition of tabs in Notepad could signal a shift towards tabs appearing in more built-in Windows apps.

Microsoft may have dropped the Sets feature in Windows 10, but that hasn't stopped Windows power users from bringing tabs to life in various parts of the operating system via third-party tools and apps, as per The Verge. (with inputs from ANI)

