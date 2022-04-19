Meet the 'chaiwali', an economics graduate who sets up tea stall in Bihar

Image: ANI

We have heard of many famous chaiwallas in India. All the tea lovers know also have a favourite chaiwala. But now, we have a new chaiwali from Bihar. And this viral chaiwali from Bihar is an economics graduate.

She has set up a tea stall near a women's college in Bihar's capital Patna after she could not get a job for two years.

Graduated in 2019, Priyanka Gupta said she was inspired to open the tea stall after hearing the story of MBA Chai Wala India aka Prafull Billore.

The latter, who is considered to be one of the game-changers of the entrepreneurs and chai market, has inspired this young graduate.

I did my UG in 2019 but was unable to get a job in the last 2 yrs. I took inspiration from Prafull Billore. There are many chaiwallas, why can't there be a chaiwali she says pic.twitter.com/8jfgwX4vSK April 19, 2022

Sharing her story, Priyanka said if there are many chaiwallas, why can't there be a chaiwali? "I did my UG in 2019 but was unable to get a job in the last 2 yrs. I took inspiration from Prafull Billore. There are many chaiwallas, why can't there be a chaiwali?", he told news agency ANI.

The 24-year-old sells a variety of tea starting from kulhad chai to paan chai and a cup of tea ranges from Rs 15 to Rs 20.

