DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for assistant professor posts, check salary, eligibility, steps to apply

File Photo

The University of Delhi (DU) has invited applications for the posts of assistant professor in more than 15 subjects at the Hansraj College. Interested candidates can submit their application via the official websites - colrec.du.ac.in or hansrajcollege.ac.in.

The above-mentioned posts are in the academic level 10 with rationalised entry pay of Rs 57,700 as per the 7th CPC pay matrix in addition to other usual allowances. The advertisement was first published on April 16 and the last date to apply is within two weeks from that.

DU Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment page at colrec.du.ac.in for more information

Step 2: Register and fill out the application form

Step 3: Submit all required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee

READ | IndBank Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for various posts, check eligibility, steps to apply

DU Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Botany (6)

Chemistry (3)

Commerce (9)

Computer Science (1)

Economics (9)

Electronics (3)

English (6)

Hindi (8)

History (7)

Mathematics (11)

Philosophy (4)

Physical Education (2)

Physics (11)

Sanskrit (3)

Zoology (9)

All the other details including educational qualifications required, publications, required experience, screening guidelines and indicative proforma, etc. are available on the college website along with the DU Recruitment 2022: Direct link for advertisement.

The applicants are instructed to read these details before filling up the form. Any addendum/ corrigendum shall be posted only on the college website.