Man in THIS city buys VIP number worth Rs 15 lakh for his Rs 70,000 scooty

People buy fancy/VIP registration numbers for their vehicles which is generally a luxury car from sedans to SUVs. But people who own a two-wheeler also have a craze to buy a fancy registration number.

Fancy numbers also serve to intimidate other drivers as they are typically embossed in wacky fonts, recognisable from a distance. And not just in cars and bikes, some people also want an easy-to-remember phone number.

Similarly, a man in Chandigarh bought a fancy number for his vehicle. But he took auctioneers by surprise when he bid Rs. 15.44 lakh for the fancy number CH01- CJ-0001 for his scooty which merely cost him Rs 71,000, as per a leading publication report.

However, the man named Brij Mohan said he will eventually use the fancy number for a car.

“I will use the number for my Activa, which I bought recently,” Brij Mohan told the publication, adding, “But eventually, I will use (it) for car.”

The Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority conducted an auction for fancy numbers and leftover numbers in the CH01-CJ series from 14-16 April, during which 378 of such numbers went under the hammer, as per reports.

Bidders spent a total of Rs. 1.5 crore for the series. CH-01-CJ-002 remained the second most expensive buy at Rs. 5.4 lakh. Normally, there is an inverted ratio of the fancy/VIP number price to the cost of the vehicle.

