French man performs Bharatnatyam on AR Rahman's song 'Snehithane Snehithane'

India's global popularity and renown is centred not just on its spices, lively culture, and amazing places to visit, but also on its music. Every genre, from classical to Bollywood, has a special meaning for people all around the world. This love was recently expressed on social media by a French man. Due to social media and Instagram reel trends, Indian songs are already popular worldwide and are similarly appreciated in many other countries.

The enjoyable lyrics and upbeat melodies are enough to have everyone dance to their beats. Jikamanu, popularly known as Jika, is a fan who routinely posts videos of himself dancing to Indian tunes on Instagram. Jika recently posted a video of himself performing Bharatanatyam dance moves to the beat of 'Snehithane Snehithane.' The song was composed by AR Rahman and appears in the Tamil film Alaipayuthey.

Many people expressed their views, with one user writing, "Awesome man… fan from Tamilnadu". While another wrote, "You are amazing manhhh".

