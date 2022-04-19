How to find out the number of SIM cards issued on your Aadhaar

Steps to check mobile numbers issued on your Aadhaar

Aadhaar has become one of the most important documents in India. Its use is increasing day by day. This is the reason why the incidents of fraud related to Aadhaar card are also increasing. Therefore, do not share your Aadhaar related information with anyone.

To purchase a mobile SIM card you need to show your valid Aadhaar card and only then a SIM is issued in your name. However, incidents of an unknown person fraudulently issuing mobile SIM on another person's Aadhaar card are also increasing.

Read | Beware of Aadhaar Card scam! Update mobile number on Aadhaar card to avoid fraud - Here's how

Criminals use SIM cards issued on others' Aadhaar number to commit financial and other crimes. That is why today it is necessary to keep checking that no one is committing fraud by wrongly using your Aadhaar card number. It is quite easy to find out how many mobile SIMs are linked with your Aadhaar.

You can check this on your smartphone in minutes. The government has created a portal to find out how many SIMs are active on your Aadhaar number. It has been named Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP). Through this portal, users can check all the phone numbers linked to their Aadhaar number.

On this portal, you will not only get information about your Aadhaar linked, but if any mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar number without your knowledge, then you can also complain about it. Not only this, you can unlink your old numbers with Aadhaar, which you are no longer in use.

Steps to check mobile numbers issued on your Aadhaar

First of all go to https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/.

Enter your mobile number in the specified field here.

After that click on 'Request OTP' button.

Enter the OTP received on your mobile number in the designated place

All the numbers linked with your Aadhaar number will be visible on the website.

Here you can report and block numbers that aren't in use or are no longer needed.