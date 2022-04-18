Thief dances after robbing a hardware shop in UP’s Chandauli, video goes viral

Screengrab from the viral video

A video is going viral from a robbery incident in which a thief danced after robbing a shop. The incident took place on Friday near the residence of the Superintendent of Police in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, a thief can be seen dancing after robbing a hardware shop. He stole Rs 6,000 in cash and goods worth thousands. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV.

The thief had entered a hardware store to steal. After the theft, he turned to the CCTV camera and danced fiercely.

Watch the video here:

The biggest thing is that the hardware shop where the theft took place is only a short distance away from the SP residence.

Anshu Singh, a resident of Jasuri village, has a hardware shop near the SP residence in the Sadar police station area.

According to reports, the incident took place late Friday night. On getting information about the matter on Saturday morning, the police reached the spot.

The shopkeeper immediately informed the police about this. The police has started investigating the matter on the basis of CCTV.

