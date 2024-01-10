Meet chef Vishnu Manohar, who will prepare Prasad for Ayodhya Ram Mandir, he holds 12 world records, to make…

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is soon to be grandly inaugurated on January 22 where 1.5 lakh devotees will receive Ram Halwa which has been offered as prasad to Ram Lalla.

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is soon to be grandly inaugurated on January 22 where 1.5 lakh devotees will receive Ram Halwa which has been offered as prasad to Ram Lalla. The auspicious preparations for Ram Mandir have begun, and the consecration ceremony will take place in just a few days. The inauguration will be attended by many VIPs, including politicians, Bollywood stars and star cricketers. Lakhs of devotees are going to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration, where Ram Halwa will be distributed to the devotees after offering the halwa to Ram Lalla. But let us know about the person who is behind preparing the massive 7000 kg Ram Halwa.

Chef Vishnu Manohar is from Nagpur, and he is all set to prepare 7000 kg of Ram Halwa for 1.5 lakh devotees. Vishnu will make this halwa in his hulk-size special kadhai that will be transported from Nagpur to Ayodhya. The weight of this kadhai is estimated to be around 1400 kg.

Vishnu holds 12 world records for its name; the last record was for making 75 dishes from 75 varieties of rice in just 285 minutes. He also does live cooking classes and is famous for infusing his tadka to make amazingly new dishes. And this time he is all set to make prasad for Ram Lalla.

Chef Vishnu will prepare Ram Halwa with 900 kg suji, 1000 kg sugar, 2500 litres of milk, 300 kg of nuts, 1000 kg of ghee, and 2500 litres of water.