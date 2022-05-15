Man turns up police station as IAS officer for security cover, gets arrested instead

Representational image

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he turned up at a police station as an IAS officer in Ludhiana.

Youth loaded with confidence visited the police station to get security cover for himself. But the police exposed his fake act soon and put him behind the bars, according to a TOI report.

The man was identified as Mithun Kainth of Nehri Colony of Dugri-I. He told cops that it was his mother’s dream to see him become an IAS officer, for which he was also preparing.

He added he wanted to have a feeling of being an IAS officer, so he started introducing himself as one. Mithun’s father worked as a driver in the irrigation department.

A case under Section 420 (cheating), 170 (Personating a public servant), 171 (wearing grab or token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the matter.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh from Dugri police station said on Thursday, he introduced himself as an IAS officer under training and claimed to be an additional deputy commissioner in Ludhiana district.

He said he had to attend a karate championship at Guru Nanak Stadium as a chief guest for which he needed security personnel.

“I doubted him and asked to show an identity card. As ID proof, he showed an entry card of Dugri community centre on which IAS was mentioned before his name. Further, the youth also presented an authority letter of the association that was organising the karate championship in which he was addressed as an IAS officer. However, Mithun could not prove himself as an IAS officer. Thereafter, we questioned him hard and he confessed that he was an imposter,” the sub-inspector added.

