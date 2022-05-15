Bihar: JDU MLA Gopal Mandal dances with girls at a wedding, video goes viral

Screengrab from the viral video

A video of Bihar's Bhagalpur JDU MLA Gopal Mandal is going viral on social media wherein he is dancing with girls at a wedding reception. In the video, the MLA can be seen dancing by lifting the kurta with girls on the songs Dilbar-Dilbar and Bullet on Jija.

This is not the first time Mandal has danced at any wedding or event. According to the reports, the MLA had reached a reception in Fatehpur village of Sabour in Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

Seeing the ambience of the wedding, the JDU MLA did not delay at all and danced on stage. He immediately reached the stage and started dancing with them by holding the hands of the girls.

Gopal Mandal not only danced at the wedding but also narrated some interesting political tales.

He said that in the past, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked him why you dance? He replied to CM that when the music plays, he gets uncontrollable and start dancing. “No one can stop the artist from dancing,” he added.

In September 2021, a bizarre photograph of Gopal Mandal went viral on social media, in which he was seen wearing undergarments inside Tejas, a luxury train.

Later, when he was questioned for his unique choice of attire inside a train full of passengers. However, he defended his action with even a weirder comment.

"I was wearing only the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey," he told ANI.

