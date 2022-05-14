UP man caught raping two toddlers in Gurugram, thrashed by locals, arrested

The accused Aadil, a whitewasher by profession, was caught by the locals while he was raping the girls. (Representational)

Gurugram: A daily wage labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district was on Friday arrested in Gurugram's Badshahpur area for raping two toddler girls.

The accused Aadil, a whitewasher by profession, was caught by the locals while he was raping the girls and was handed over to the police. The locals also thrashed the accused before calling the police.

The police said the accused lured the girls into his room with toffees and raped them. Hearing the shrieks, the mother of one of the victims reached the spot and caught the accused in the middle of the act.

The parents of the other girl were at work.

The police later reached the spot and rushed the victims to a hospital.

The accused has been booked under the POCSO act. He was produced before a court on Saturday.

With inputs from PTI