Bride and groom set themselves on fire during wedding stunt, shocking video goes viral

Screengrab from the viral video

We have seen couples coming up with different themes to stand apart from the crowd on their wedding day.

And now, a bride and a groom from the US took things to a different level as they set themselves on fire to make a dramatic exit from their wedding reception.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Bride marries sister's groom mistakenly after mix-up due to power failure

Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Bambyr, who are professional stunt doubles, decided to make a fiery exit after exchanging the vows on their wedding day.

A video of their wedding reception stunt which was posted on TikTok by DJ and wedding photographer Russ Powell has gone viral.

The video shows the couple’s wedding outfits in flames as they ran in an open-air venue. The duo stopped near a water tub where the fire was put out by foam.

Watch the viral video here:

READ | Viral video: Children fall to ground as Indonesia water park slide breaks in half