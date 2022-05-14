Viral video: Children fall to ground as Indonesia water park slide breaks in half

Screengrab from the viral video

A shocking video has gone viral on social media which shows a water slide snapped in half and throwing people 30-feet to the ground.

The incident took place in Indonesia's Kenjeran Park on May 7.

According to Daily Star, those who were trapped inside the water slide were thrown 30-feet to the ground.

READ | Woman grooves on ‘Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re’ song on empty street in Canada, video goes viral

Out of 16 people who were trapped inside the slide, eight of them were taken to a nearby hospital, and three of those suffered broken bones, the media outlet reported.

The video shows one section of a spiralling enclosed tube slide collapsing and onlookers screaming as swimmers fell to the concrete floor.

Watch the video here:

The water park reportedly said that the accident happened because the ride had worn out and weakened over time.

The authorities also admitted that the slide was “overloaded” with people too when the incident took place. The water park informed that the most recent maintenance check happened more than nine months ago.

According to reports, Mayor Eri Cahyadi, said, “The Surabaya City Government will provide trauma-healing assistance to be carried out by the offices to all victims. They are accompanied until full recovery.”

Moreover, Cahyadi also added that the park's management would be held responsible for the accident and that they would be tasked with footing the bill for medical expenses occurred by anyone involved until the victims are “all fully recovered”.

He also asked for more clarification from the park's management and ordered a police investigation into the cause of the slide collapse.

READ | Bengaluru temperature dips to 23 degrees, netizens plan to shift