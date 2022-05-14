Search icon
Bengaluru temperature dips to 23 degrees, netizens plan to shift

The reason for this sudden dip in temperature is attributed to the rains caused due to cyclone Asani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2022, 07:28 AM IST

Representational image

Bengaluru recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 23ºC in the month of May on Friday, May 13.

According to weather bloggers, the city was cooler than many hill stations in India, including Shimla and Mussoorie.

On Thursday, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 24.3ºC. According to IMD, this is a marked departure of around 8-10 degrees from the normal temperature observed in the month of May. 

The reason for this sudden dip in temperature is attributed to the rains caused due to cyclone Asani.

As Bengaluru recorded the lowest maximum temperature, many Twitter users posted screenshots of weather apps on their phones. Some users also said they are planning to shift to Bengaluru.

 

 

 

