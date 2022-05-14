Bengaluru temperature dips to 23 degrees, netizens plan to shift

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2022, 07:28 AM IST

Bengaluru recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 23ºC in the month of May on Friday, May 13.

According to weather bloggers, the city was cooler than many hill stations in India, including Shimla and Mussoorie.

On Thursday, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 24.3ºC. According to IMD, this is a marked departure of around 8-10 degrees from the normal temperature observed in the month of May.

The reason for this sudden dip in temperature is attributed to the rains caused due to cyclone Asani.

As Bengaluru recorded the lowest maximum temperature, many Twitter users posted screenshots of weather apps on their phones. Some users also said they are planning to shift to Bengaluru.

Packing bags already pic.twitter.com/PrIFL3SdlD — Kinshuk Dudeja (@kinshukdudeja) May 12, 2022

Bengaluru temperature yesterday in comparison with hill stations peakbengaluru Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/OT8YTlcZkz — Bharath (@bharathvrao) May 13, 2022

Bengaluru is a hill station with a better internet connection. https://t.co/xWYiZkdZhP — Vibin (@vibinbaburajan) May 13, 2022

