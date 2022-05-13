Sachin Tendulkar shares pic with fellow cricket legends, call it his 'multiverse of madness'

Sachin Tendulkar shared his 'Multiverse of Madness' with his followers

Marvel Studios' latest superhero flick Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has created a huge buzz among movie buffs. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role as Dr. Strange, the movie is minting a lot of money at the box office.

It seems that Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is also a fan of Doctor Strange. The former World Cup winner on Friday sent his followers down the memory lane by sharing a throwback picture with fellow cricket legends, and he had an iconic caption for the iconic image.

Tendulkar shared an old image of the world's most legendary cricketers, which featured some of Sachin's old teammates, and some legends from other countries as well. In the picture, Sachin is seen posing alongside, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag.

READ| Sachin Tendulkar should've been allowed to score 200: Yuvraj Singh on Rahul Dravid's Multan declaration

The star quotient doesn't end there as late Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Brian Lara, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kevin Pietersen, Shahid Afridi and Daniel Vettori were also seen in the pic.

My Multiverse of Madness pic.twitter.com/ae58y0lba9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 13, 2022

Calling the group his 'Multiverse of Madness' Sachin won hearts as his fans and followers thoroughly enjoyed the dose of nostalgia.

In just two hours, the photo amassed close to 70k likes on Twitter.

For the unversed, the picture was clicked in 2014, during a celebration as the Lord's Cricket Ground completed 200 years. The picture also prompted interested replies from many.

READ| Barmy Army posts controversial tweet on Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, Amit Mishra gives fitting reply

The Marylebone Cricket Club, which is based out of Lord's, replied to Sachin's tweet and wrote: "An unforgettable occasion."

An unforgettable occasion. May 13, 2022

Elsewhere, renowned Indian photographer Atul Kasbeskar called the picture 'Hall of Fame'. "That's the 'Hall of Fame' right there," he wrote.

The occasion of Lord's completing 200 years was also celebrated with an exhibition cricket match between MCC and Rest of the World, where Sachin captained MCC and scored 44 runs to lead his side to a seven-wicket win.