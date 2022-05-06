Sachin Tendulkar should've been allowed to score 200: Yuvraj Singh on Rahul Dravid's Multan declaration

Sachin Tendulkar was left stranded on 194 in Multan Test as India declared their inning

India and Pakistan have contested plenty of fierce games over the years, and one of the most talked-about matches between the arch-rivals was the Multan Test match in 2004, which is infamous for Sachin Tendulkar missing his double century against Pakistan by a mere six runs.

Tendulkar was playing at 194, when Rahul Dravid, the then Indian skipper decided to declare, which meant that the Little Master missed his double century by just six runs. The infamous decision continues to be a major talking point in Indian cricket, till date.

Former Indian World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh recently stated that Sachin should've been allowed to notch his double century, and India could have declared after that.

Speaking on Sports 18's Home of Heroes, Yuvraj felt that surely the Indian team could've waited for a couple of overs and that Sachin could've scored those six runs in one over itself.

"We got a message in between that we had to play fast, and we were going to declare," stated Yuvraj, who got a half-century in that contest.

"He could have got those six runs in another over and we bowled 8-10 overs after that. I do not think another two overs would have made a difference to the Test match," he added.

The 40-year-old continued, "If it was the third or the fourth day, you have to put the team first and they would have declared when you were at 150. There is a difference of opinion. I think the team could have declared after his 200."

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag had scored a historic triple century in the Multan Test, becoming the first Indian batter to achieve the feat, but the contest remains infamous till date for Tendulkar's missed double century.