Filmy dulhan! Bride proposes to groom in Shah Rukh Khan style, sits atop moving car in viral video

Instagram(@witty_wedding)

Gone are the days when brides were expected to sit at just one corner and act all shy have surely gone by. Modern brides are surely set to do anything and everything to please their grooms. While some dance on their own weddings, others have been spotted breaking traditional norms by riding the horse.

Recently, a bride has caught up the attention of people across social media platforms for taking up the DDLJ swag. The cool bride’s video has been posted on Instagram by an account named - witty_wedding. The text on the video reads, “Excitement of getting married with your (emoji heart)”.

Also, READ: Bomb scare or firecracker scare? Here’s what happened at Pune’s Railway Station today

As seen in the video, the bride is wearing a heavy lehenga and matching jewellery. She is sitting on the bonnet of a car like it’s a normal thing to do. In the background, you can hear the famous dialogue of Shraddha Kapoor.

She says, ‘Mujhe shaadi karni thi tumse’. To this the guy says, “haan”.

Watch the viral video here

The video has already received almost 10k likes and more than 167k people have viewed it so far.

Many Instagram users have given mixed reactions to the now-viral video. An Instagram user expresses concern about the health of the bride who is sitting on the car’s bonnet despite peaking temperature. She writes, “Beemar ho jaogi itni dhoop me fir Sadi kanse krogi. car ke andar nhi baitha ja raha tum bahar baithi ho”.

Another one tags Delhi Police to question whether its allowed to sit on top of a moving car. He writes, “ @delhi.police_official chalti gaadi ke Bonet pe baith ke video shoot ho raha hai... Aisa chalta hai kya?”

Some other Instagram users have filled the video’s comments section with lots of hearts to praise the bride’s act.

What is your take on this move? Is it right to sit on top of the car’s bonnet just to make some cool video or not?