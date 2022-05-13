Shocking! Woman with split tongue tastes two sodas at same time, watch viral video

Instagram(@flower.friendly)

Many of us enjoy watching bizarre videos on the internet. While some are interested to see acne extraction videos, others find peace in watching the random body modification videos. Recently, another such video has gone viral on the internet as netizens are shocked to see a woman with a split tongue.

That’s not it! The woman, named Brianna Mary Shihadeh, is spotted enjoying two drinks with her split tongue.

Brianna is a dreadlock artist from California who has a passion for body modification. The video that has now gone viral shows her trying a soft drink and sprite at the same time.

Interestingly, the woman has split her tongue surgically and is now able to taste two separate things at the same time. In the video, she can be seen pouring a glass of water along with a glass of Sprite. She then goes on to taste them together.

The video was shared on Instagram account @flower.friendly with the caption, “What two flavors would you try first?”

The text written on the video reads, “Apparently you can taste two flavors at once with a split tongue. The entertaining video has already garnered the attention of nearly 1,76,000 viewers on Instagram. It has more than 13,000 likes as people are amazed to see the woman drinking two things simultaneously.

Watch the viral video here:

Some netizens are amazed to see the woman’s skill and others are questioning if the process hurt her. An Instagram user commented, “Did that process hurt?”

Another one said, “Isn't this the same as drinking them at the same time? Curious. Another one said, “Omg I have to try this.”

Even as the video is getting full points from the entertainment perspective, experts claim that the process of tongue splitting is dangerous. Those who undergo it are putting themselves at serious risk of infection.

Keeping that in mind, the crazy video has led a netizen to request her to try Pepsi and Coca-Cola simultaneously.