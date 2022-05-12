Woman grooves on ‘Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re’ song on empty street in Canada, video goes viral

YouTube(Viciousprime)

Dancing videos have become a new viral trend these days. The internet is filled with amazing choreography videos and entertaining challenges that are enjoyed with great fun.

From peppy Bollywood numbers to trendy songs, people are making dance videos on all kinds of songs.

Another such dance video has gone viral on the internet as a young woman is spotted grooving to ‘Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re’ song. The video shows a woman dancing in the middle of an empty street in Canada.

Her dance is not just eye-catchy, but can also make you groove a bit. She is wearing a casual T-shirt and jeans while she dances on the famous song on a beautiful choreography. Her expressions are also on-point.

The video was shared last month and has since then grabbed 4,000 likes and lots of appreciation in the comments.