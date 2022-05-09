Madhya Pradesh: Bride marries sister's groom mistakenly after mix-up due to power failure

Representational image

Things got wrong due to a power failure when two sisters performed the wedding ceremony with the wrong grooms.

The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday when Rameshlal's two daughters, Nikita and Karishma were getting married to Dangwara Bhola and Ganesh, two youths from different families.

READ | Viral video: Cop, forest officials injured while rescuing leopard in Haryana’s Panipat

Since the brides were in veils and there was no power, things got mixed up, as the dress of both brides were the same. Hence, no one came to know about the mix-up during the time of the wedding rituals. The wedding pandit also got the grooms to do rounds with the 'changed' brides.

The mix-up was realised later when the grooms took their brides home. Following a brief dispute, a settlement was reached.

The bride and groom were asked to perform the ceremony once again the next day.

Meanwhile, many cities in India are witnessing electricity outages due to coal shortages these days. Most of India’s power consumption is coal-based.

Peak power demand hit an all-time high of more than 201 gigawatts last week of April. The demand is expected to reach 220 gigawatts in May-June.

READ | California cops can't stop dancing at Punjabi wedding while responding to complaint, watch viral video