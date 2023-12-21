Headlines

Louis Vuitton is selling wireless earphones at a whopping price; check details

Louis Vuitton, the renowned luxury fashion house, has entered the earbud market with its latest offering: the LV Horizon Light Up Earphones.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 04:57 PM IST

article-main
Louis Vuitton's Horizon Light Up Earphones have become a sensation in the gadget world, drawing attention for their lavish design and impressive features. Priced at $1,660 (Rs 1.38 lakhs), these earbuds boast a sleek, curved design crafted from lightweight aluminum and adorned with a polished sapphire layer featuring the brand's iconic monogram pattern. The charging case, a polished stainless steel masterpiece with the brand's name engraved, is accented by a black glass lid surrounded by an LED light ring showcasing the signature monogram pattern.

These earphones are not just about aesthetics; they promise a blend of innovation and practicality. The charging case performs a mesmerizing display of gradient colors, akin to an electric dance, while indicating battery levels. Moreover, they come with a travel case designed for easy attachment to a belt loop or bag, adding convenience without compromising style.

 

 

Louis Vuitton highlights these earphones as the onset of a new era in exclusive wireless in-ear audio, offering a burst of color and creativity alongside innovative features. With Bluetooth Multipoint, users can stream audio from two sources simultaneously. The earphones also feature active noise reduction and an integrated microphone that cancels background noise for crystal-clear calls. They offer an impressive battery life of 28 hours, catering to both fashion-forward individuals and dedicated audiophiles.

In essence, Louis Vuitton's Horizon Light Up Earphones represent a fusion of cutting-edge technology and luxury, appealing to those seeking both style and high-quality audio experiences.

 

 

