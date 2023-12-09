Headlines

Little girl wakes up next to massive snake, viral video shocks internet

Watch: Did Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi kiss under blanket inside Bigg Boss house? Netizens react

Meet man who is planning to give his Rs 84000 crore wealth to his gardener, he is the heir of...

Congress reviews Assembly poll defeats; says Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh results unexpected, disappointing

Viral

Little girl wakes up next to massive snake, viral video shocks internet

A viral Instagram video shows a young girl waking up next to a massive snake, evoking a mix of fascination and concern.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

Snakes, known for their mystique and lethal venoms, have always been a source of fear for many. Typically residing in the wild without causing harm to other creatures, some individuals, driven by fascination or audacity, choose to keep them as pets. The internet is now flooded with videos of snake owners showcasing their exotic companions on social media platforms to garner views and likes, but a recent video has taken this trend to new heights.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ariana (@snakemasterexotics)

A captivating yet unsettling video surfaced on Instagram, posted by the account @snakemasterexotics, depicting a little girl waking up comfortably with a colossal snake sprawled beside her on the bed. The footage, a surreal blend of fascination and horror, has become a talking point, stirring up mixed emotions among viewers.

In the clip, the child appears unfazed as the massive snake slithers beside her, creating a surreal tableau. What might be a nightmarish scenario for some is portrayed as an everyday occurrence for the young girl, emphasizing the thin line between fascination and recklessness when it comes to keeping such dangerous pets.

The video has sparked a heated debate on the internet, with netizens flocking to the comment section to express their diverse opinions. Reactions range from sheer terror to amazement, with users employing gifs and memes to convey their visceral responses.

One concerned user commented, “This is scary and stupid,” reflecting the anxiety many feel about the potential dangers associated with such close proximity to a snake, especially for a child. Another user exclaimed, “OMG can't even watch it,” highlighting the visceral impact the video had on their sensibilities. A third user took a firm stance, stating, “A snake is a snake! I don’t play like that!” underscoring the inherent risks of keeping these creatures as pets.

