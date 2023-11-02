Headlines

Leopard shot dead after 5-day pursuit in Bengaluru, details inside

Irrfan Khan could have acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in this multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood film but....

Meet Poorna Patel, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi's best friend who is daughter of a senior leader, is married to...

Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan 'forces' Netflix to premiere film's extended cut on his birthday, streamer gives in

Meet Bollywood actress who worked with top stars, faced rejection in love 6 times, now lives with...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Leopard shot dead after 5-day pursuit in Bengaluru, details inside

Irrfan Khan could have acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in this multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood film but....

Meet Poorna Patel, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi's best friend who is daughter of a senior leader, is married to...

10 Most dangerous dog breeds

Teams with most sixes in single edition of ODI World Cup

IND vs SL: 5 records Kohli can break 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Meet Poorna Patel, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi's best friend who is daughter of a senior leader, is married to...

Irrfan Khan could have acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in this multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood film but....

Meet Bollywood actress who worked with top stars, faced rejection in love 6 times, now lives with...

HomeViral

Viral

Leopard shot dead after 5-day pursuit in Bengaluru, details inside

A five-day pursuit in Bengaluru's southern district came to a dramatic conclusion when forest officials shot and killed a roaming leopard that had been causing concern in the area.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a heart-pounding five-day saga of tracking and capturing, forest officials in Bengaluru finally managed to bring down a wandering leopard that had been causing alarm in the city's southern region since last Saturday.

The gripping drama concluded near Kudlu Gate, close to Electronics City, where the big cat met an unfortunate end due to a gunshot wound. The shot was fired in self-defense by a forest department official when the leopard turned aggressive while veterinarians were attempting to tranquilize it.

Reports indicate that the leopard had severely injured a veterinary doctor and another staff member during the confrontation, forcing the use of lethal force. Bengaluru's urban chief conservator of forests, SS Lingaraju, clarified, "We have the authorization to use lethal force when a wild animal poses a threat to human life."

Despite immediate medical attention at the hospital, efforts to revive the animal proved unsuccessful.

The city had been on edge with multiple sightings of this elusive feline on its outskirts. To capture the elusive leopard, the forest department set up two traps, enlisted the help of night patrols, and received support from police teams. A coordinated operation involving 30 personnel, as well as the use of surveillance cameras and drone technology, was launched to track and secure the wandering leopard.

Just days before the capture, security footage from Cadenza Apartments offered a clear view of the leopard casually strolling near the residential complex. The big cat had also been sighted in the areas of Brookefield and HSR Extension, in proximity to a well-known private school.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India’s biggest flop film had 22 stars, it ended career of 8 actors, director quit filmmaking forever due to huge losses

'A pause means give...': US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas war

Kerala serial blast: Learnt bomb-making from internet, spent only Rs 3000, claims prime suspect

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav turns cameraman, interviews Indian fans on streets of Marine Drive in disguise

'It was a real...': How Satya Nadella reacted on being told he is new Microsoft CEO

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE