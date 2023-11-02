Leopard shot dead after 5-day pursuit in Bengaluru, details inside

A five-day pursuit in Bengaluru's southern district came to a dramatic conclusion when forest officials shot and killed a roaming leopard that had been causing concern in the area.

The gripping drama concluded near Kudlu Gate, close to Electronics City, where the big cat met an unfortunate end due to a gunshot wound. The shot was fired in self-defense by a forest department official when the leopard turned aggressive while veterinarians were attempting to tranquilize it.

Reports indicate that the leopard had severely injured a veterinary doctor and another staff member during the confrontation, forcing the use of lethal force. Bengaluru's urban chief conservator of forests, SS Lingaraju, clarified, "We have the authorization to use lethal force when a wild animal poses a threat to human life."

Despite immediate medical attention at the hospital, efforts to revive the animal proved unsuccessful.

The city had been on edge with multiple sightings of this elusive feline on its outskirts. To capture the elusive leopard, the forest department set up two traps, enlisted the help of night patrols, and received support from police teams. A coordinated operation involving 30 personnel, as well as the use of surveillance cameras and drone technology, was launched to track and secure the wandering leopard.

Just days before the capture, security footage from Cadenza Apartments offered a clear view of the leopard casually strolling near the residential complex. The big cat had also been sighted in the areas of Brookefield and HSR Extension, in proximity to a well-known private school.