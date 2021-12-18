Laalchi dulha! Groom demands Rs 10 lakh in cash before marriage - WATCH what happened next

A video from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh is currently going viral on social media where the groom can be seen getting beaten up in a banquet hall. Reports state that the video is from December 12, 2021, and has become a topic of discussion everywhere.

Reports say that after having dinner at the banquet, the groom Muzammil Hussain and his father Mahmood Hussain demanded Rs 10 lakh in cash before the marriage and refused to carry on without receiving the money.

The complainant has said that they had already given Rs 3 lakh in cash and a diamond ring worth Rs 1 lakh to the groom when he demanded Rs 10 lakh cash. At the same time, the bride's family also came to know that Muzammil's family has gotten him married multiple times in the past.

As soon as people came to know about this, they got angry and beat up the groom fiercely. Seeing the groom getting beaten up, the wedding procession also left the spot. It was amid all this that the police were called and informed about the incident. On reaching the spot, the police somehow soothed the matter.

The bride's brother also filed a complaint against the groom and his family. A case has been registered against the accused groom under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.