It’s never too late to change path in life: Man who went from being a porn star to pastor

Taking a career change is an uphill task as it can change your life for good or worst.

But a former porn star, who believed he had no viable path forward, escaped it all to become a preacher.

Joshua Broome, who filmed more than 1,000 raunchy movies under the pseudonym Rocco Reed, quit the porn industry back in 2012.

Broome is currently a pastor at the Good News Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (US), and also teaches and preaches around the country.

Talking about his time in the adult industry, he claimed that it caused him a “tremendous amount of emotional trauma.”

“I literally lost track of who I was,” Broome told a global news outlet on Tuesday. “Everything was lies and fiction … I wanted to take my own life and didn’t have the guts to do so.”

The now 39-year-old fell into the porn industry after moving to Hollywood in LA in his early 20s in hopes of becoming an actor.

The then-23-year-old met a group of women while working there as a waiter. They insisted that a porn scene would help bolster his chances of becoming a movie star.

He took their referral and was cast in an adult movie just days later.

Subsequently, he was shooting dozens of scenes per month, and quickly became one of the most popular male stars in the industry — but fulfilment didn’t follow.

“I believed the lie that if I made money I would be happy,” Broome told the media outlet.

“I made well over a million dollars. I travelled everywhere I wanted to go. I had all the sex I could have ever imagined. But once I had it all, my life fell apart, because it amplified the sorrow and emptiness I always felt inside,” he said.

However, in 2012, Broome shocked industry insiders when he abruptly quit the industry after six years. Broome left Los Angeles and moved home to North Carolina.

READ | Popular Japanese show 'Takeshi's Castle' to return on Amazon Prime, know when

Two years later in 2014, he met a woman named Hope at a fitness facility and his whole life changed.

Broome studied Biblical theology before marrying Hope in 2016. The couple now have three young sons together.

He also boasts a podcast and a popular Instagram page with more than 50,000 followers.

The preacher tells listeners it’s never too late to change paths in life, saying his extraordinary journey from porn star to pastor is proof in and of itself.