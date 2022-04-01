Popular Japanese show 'Takeshi's Castle' to return on Amazon Prime, know when

The popular Japanese game show - Takeshi's Castle - is all set to get a reboot. It is one of the most popular and beloved shows of the 90s and early 2000s.

According to reports, the reboot version of the show will be available on Amazon Prime Video next year in 2023 and it will be available in over 240 markets with a new name.

From skipping stones to Bridge Ball, the game has provided endless laughter along with a chance to sit together with your family.

Takeshi's Castle reboot in 2023

As per the reports, the popular show will be titled, Fukkatsu! Fuun! Takeshi-jo, which simply translates to Return of Takeshi's Castle.

However, this is a working title and could be changed later on.

Takeshi's Castle is one of the many Japanese originals slated to be released internationally in Prime's new focus of expanding its offer in Japan.

The original Takeshi's Castle started airing on television in Japan in 1986 and went off the air in 1990. However, its popularity rose in regions outside of Japan much later.

About Takeshi’s castle

This was one of the favourite childhood shows of today’s generation, especially millennials.

In the show, hundreds of contestants threw themselves into a variety of mindless physical challenges as they attempted to storm Takeshi's Castle and win the grand prize of 1 million yen.

The best part about the show was how hilarious it was and moreover, the commentary by the iconic Jaaved Jaaferi.

In India, the shortened version of the show was aired on POGO.

Check out a video of the popular show here: