Icon of the Seas set to take first trip today: All you need to know about world's largest cruise ship

Twitter
Headlines

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after former employee files sex abuse lawsuit

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange calls off protest as Maharashtra CM Shinde accepts his demands

Meet Priyanka Panwar, single woman applicant who is now first woman SPOT commando of Uttar Pradesh

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Viral video: Bengaluru bride ditches car for Metro ride to beat traffic woes on wedding day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

UP recording highest number of colleges to increased female enrolment: Key takeaways from AISHE 2021-22 report

Outrage sparks as Salt Bae charges Rs 90 lakh bill for lavish meal in Dubai restaurant

Fastest 300 by Indian cricketers in first-class cricket history

Weight loss tips: 8 homemade drinks to shed extra kilos

Top 10 bowlers with most wickets in WTC history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: KL Rahul, Jadeja Helps India Take Command, Lead By 175 Runs

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet actress who Indian cricketer fell in love with at first sight, waited 8 years for wedding, she quit films, is now..

HomeViral

Viral

Icon of the Seas set to take first trip today: All you need to know about world's largest cruise ship

Icon of the Seas is the first ship for Royal Caribbean that will be powered by LNG, or liquefied natural gas, which is a cleaner burning fuel type.

article-main

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Royal Caribbean’s ‘Icon of the Seas’ which is the biggest ship in the world is set to take its first trip out of PortMiami on Saturday (January 27).

Icon of the Seas is the first ship for Royal Caribbean that will be powered by LNG, or liquefied natural gas, which is a cleaner burning fuel type. Not only this but she will also be equipped with a shoreside power connection, allowing it to plug into the electric grid while docked in port, eliminating the need to keep the engines running non-stop.

Moreover, the ship is a mammoth 365 meters long and weighs a projected 250,800 tonnes. It has 2350 crew members and the capacity to carry 5610 passengers at double, or 7600 passengers at maximum capacity.

The luxurious ship has 20 decks, and seven swimming pools and will also be offering vacationers the world’s largest waterpark at sea with ‘record-breaking’ waterslides.

Other attractions include an aqua park for families, a swim-up bar, exclusive dining experiences, arcades, live music, and shows.

Icon of the Seas was constructed in 900 days and was finally handed to Royal Caribbean at the Meyer Turku Shipyard in Finland on November 27 last year.

RMS Titanic which sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912 as a result of striking an iceberg at the time was the world’s largest ship. The Titanic in 1912 was more than 852 feet long, weighing around 46, 329 tonnes. The Icon of the Seas is five times bigger than the Titanic.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

IND vs ENG: Fan wearing Virat Kohli's jersey breaches security, touches Rohit Sharma's feet; video goes viral

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

India vs England, 1st Test: India 119/1 at stumps on Day 1, trail England by 127 runs

EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pitti purchases property worth Rs 993400000 in Gurugram

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE