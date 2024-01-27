Icon of the Seas set to take first trip today: All you need to know about world's largest cruise ship

Icon of the Seas is the first ship for Royal Caribbean that will be powered by LNG, or liquefied natural gas, which is a cleaner burning fuel type.

Royal Caribbean’s ‘Icon of the Seas’ which is the biggest ship in the world is set to take its first trip out of PortMiami on Saturday (January 27).

Icon of the Seas is the first ship for Royal Caribbean that will be powered by LNG, or liquefied natural gas, which is a cleaner burning fuel type. Not only this but she will also be equipped with a shoreside power connection, allowing it to plug into the electric grid while docked in port, eliminating the need to keep the engines running non-stop.

Moreover, the ship is a mammoth 365 meters long and weighs a projected 250,800 tonnes. It has 2350 crew members and the capacity to carry 5610 passengers at double, or 7600 passengers at maximum capacity.

The luxurious ship has 20 decks, and seven swimming pools and will also be offering vacationers the world’s largest waterpark at sea with ‘record-breaking’ waterslides.

Other attractions include an aqua park for families, a swim-up bar, exclusive dining experiences, arcades, live music, and shows.

Icon of the Seas was constructed in 900 days and was finally handed to Royal Caribbean at the Meyer Turku Shipyard in Finland on November 27 last year.

RMS Titanic which sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912 as a result of striking an iceberg at the time was the world’s largest ship. The Titanic in 1912 was more than 852 feet long, weighing around 46, 329 tonnes. The Icon of the Seas is five times bigger than the Titanic.