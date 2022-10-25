IAS Tina Dabi's quick thinking saves her from bursting crackers, viral video

Screenshot- YouTube

Diwali was observed all around the nation yesterday. A fireworks display was also witnessed by Tina Dabi, the Jaisalmer Collector in Rajasthan. However, Tina Dabi very barely avoided getting hurt during the fireworks. A video of such an event has surfaced online. Tina Dabi was seen in the video blowing off firecrackers. The video also includes numerous more folks. With her hand, Tina Dabi is seen setting off the firecracker, but it's not until then that her face is immediately covered in flames. She can be seen defending herself against fireworks in this video.

At the Shaheed Poonam Singh Stadium in Jaisalmer, Tina Dabi had previously been spotted lighting fireworks and diyas. At the Shaheed Poonam Singh Stadium's big Deepotsav fireworks show on Monday night, folk musicians won everyone over with their folk tunes. In the programme, vibrant fireworks were displayed in front of an image of Sonar Fort. With their hands, everyone illuminated the stars, and everyone was enamoured with the vibrant fireworks.