Meet Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak's wife and Narayan Murthy's daughter whose net worth surpassed Queen Elizabeth

Akshata Murty is the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy (File)

Britain's next Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy who led India's IT revolution from the front. The 76-year-old IT czar wished his son-in-law success. "We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom," he said.

Sunak has become the first British PM-elect of Indian origin. He will replace Liz Truss who had to resign amid the cost-of-living crisis and other problems crippling Britain's economy.

Sunak's election comes days after India replaced Britain as the fifth-largest economy in the world.

Akshata Murty's mother is an iconic philanthropist and an acclaimed author in India. Sudha Murthy has written several best-selling novels and built thousands of libraries and toilets. She is also an engineer by training and was the first woman engineer of another Indian behemoth, Tata Motors.

NR Narayan Murthy is widely known for his austerity. Akshata and his son Rohan were brought up with the same values.

The siblings had no television at home and they would take an auto-rickshaw to school like other children.

Akshata Murty met Rishi Sunak at Stanford University in the United States. Murty was pursuing her MBA and Sunak was a Fullbright scholar.

Sunak is the son of a doctor who immigrated to the United Kingdom.

They got married in 2009.

Akshata Murty's stake in Infosys is worth $700 million, which was more than the late Queen Elizabeth II estimated wealth.

She earned millions in dividends on the shares. Since she is an NRI, she didn't pay taxes on most of her income triggering a massive row. She put the controversy to rest in April by saying she would pay taxes in the United Kingdom.

"My decision... will not change the fact that India remains the country of my birth, citizenship, parents' home, and place of domicile. But I love the UK too," she tweeted.

They have two daughters, both school students.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty have a lavish lifestyle. They have a 7 million-pound worth house in London. They own a flat in the United States. They reportedly spent 400,000 dollars on a swimming pool.

Akshata Murty owns a fashion label Akshata Designs.

She collaborates with artisans in remote villages to make fusion clothes.