IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's heartfelt note for wife Dr Mehreen Qazi goes viral

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan shares beautiful picture with wife on her birthday and pens a heartfelt note.

IAS Officer Athar Aamir Khan recently celebrated his wife, Dr Mehreen Qazi's birthday. Athar Aamir Khan penned a sweet note for her on his Instagram account and wrote, " Wishing a very very very happy birthday to you my zuv! @dr_mehreen! Wish you infinite happiness, health and joy forever! I am so blessed to have you as my life partner, my best friend, my soulmate!! Cheers to a great year ahead!"

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan tied the knot with Dr Mehreen Qazi in October 2022 in an intimate set-up.

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan cracked the UPSC exam in 2015 with AIR 2. Khan served as the SMC commissioner and CEO of Srinagar Smart City for the past three years and has now been posted to Kulgam as the District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner.

The IAS officer is quite active on social media and keeps sharing posts on social media platform Instagram. He has over 706k followers on Instagram. IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi currently works as a Scientific Officer at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Delhi.

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan was earlier married to popular IAS officer Tina Dabi. They parted ways and Khan went on to marry Dr Mehreen Qazi, while, IAS Tina Dabi welcomed her baby boy in 2023 with her husband and senior IAS officer Pradeep Gawande.

Read: Ram Lalla idol 'blinking eyes' at Ayodhya Ram Mandir? Watch viral video that has left netizens amazed