IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's heartfelt note for wife Dr Mehreen Qazi goes viral

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what's inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

10 heaviest snakes on Earth

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Meet director whose 13 out of 16 films were blockbusters, made several actors superstars but...

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's heartfelt note for wife Dr Mehreen Qazi goes viral

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan shares beautiful picture with wife on her birthday and pens a heartfelt note.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 11:16 PM IST

IAS Officer Athar Aamir Khan recently celebrated his wife, Dr Mehreen Qazi's birthday. Athar Aamir Khan penned a sweet note for her on his Instagram account and wrote, " Wishing a very very very happy birthday to you my zuv! @dr_mehreen! Wish you infinite happiness, health and joy forever! I am so blessed to have you as my life partner, my best friend, my soulmate!! Cheers to a great year ahead!" 

 

 

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan tied the knot with Dr Mehreen Qazi in October 2022 in an intimate set-up. 

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan cracked the UPSC exam in 2015 with AIR 2. Khan served as the SMC commissioner and CEO of Srinagar Smart City for the past three years and has now been posted to Kulgam as the District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner. 

 

The IAS officer is quite active on social media and keeps sharing posts on social media platform Instagram. He has over 706k followers on Instagram. IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi currently works as a Scientific Officer at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Delhi. 

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan was earlier married to popular IAS officer Tina Dabi. They parted ways and Khan went on to marry Dr Mehreen Qazi, while, IAS Tina Dabi welcomed her baby boy in 2023 with her husband and senior IAS officer Pradeep Gawande. 

