Viral

Viral

Ram Lalla idol 'blinking eyes' at Ayodhya Ram Mandir? Watch viral video that has left netizens amazed

The 51-inch masterpiece, carved from black stone by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, symbolises the youthful Lord Ram.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

Edited by

The grand opening ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir was truly a royal celebration that encapsulated the spirit of Diwali. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the sacred ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals to the entire nation celebrating the event with vibrant decorations with diyas and firecrackers, and revelling in joyous festivities to welcome Lord Ram back from his 500-year exile.

However, in the spotlight was the majestic 51-inch Ram Lalla idol. Dressed in gold and adorned with flowers, this divine ‘Murti’ was unveiled just before the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ayodhya temple.

What more is stealing the limelight is viral video capturing Ram Lalla’s idol ‘blinking their eyes’. The video featuring expressive facial movements has surfaced on the internet, leaving the netizens stunned and they are calling it ‘Chamatkar’ or miracle.

While the sight appears spectacular and authentic, it has been found that the video was carved using artificial intelligence (AI). 

“I was not ready this, my heart skipped a beat. Looks like Ram ji is so emotional,” said one user. “And our Shree Ram Lalla looking even more innocent and Divine,” stated another.

The 51-inch masterpiece, carved from black stone by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, symbolises the youthful Lord Ram.

 
