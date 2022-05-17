105-year-old Jharkhand man dies 30 minutes after fulfilling last wish to cast vote

Representational image

A 105-year-old man in Jharkhand died nearly 30 minutes after his wish to cast his vote was fulfilled. The man was identified as Varan Sahu, who voted in the ongoing panchayat polls in Jharkhand.

Due to his poor health, his sons took him to a polling centre as he wanted to cast his vote.

The deceased was a resident of the village Partapur in the Chauparan block of the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. He was born on June 27, 1917.

On Saturday morning, he expressed his last desire to his family members, saying he wanted to exercise his franchise.

Initially, his family members advised him to stay at home because of his poor health, but he was adamant about casting his vote. However, upon his insistence, they hired a car to take him to polling booth number 256 set up at the Utkramit Vidyalaya located 2 km away.

On Saturday afternoon, he passed away peacefully at his residence half an hour later. His son Tarun later said his father returned home a happy man at 2.30 pm and breathed his last at 3 pm.

"He was an elated man after having cast his vote. He was telling us since Saturday morning that he doesn't want to miss his vote as it might be his last. Though his departure has left a void, we are happy to have fulfilled his last wish," he said.

The rural polls are being held across 1,127 panchayats to elect 7,303 panchayat members, 1,117 mukhiyas, 1,256 panchayat committee members and 143 zilla parishad members. A total of 30,221 candidates were in the fray.

