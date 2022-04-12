Girl performs backflip in saree on Asha Bhosle's famous song, WATCH viral video

These days, women in India are grabbing the spotlight by pulling off unconventional stunts wearing a saree. These women don’t let saree come in the way of their stunts. Now, one such video of a woman doing a backflip in a saree is going viral on social media.

In the video that has gone viral, a young woman identified as Mili Sarkar can be seen doing a backflip on an open lawn. This video of the girl in a white saree, performing a stunt will surely amaze you. Mili can be seen dancing to the remixed version of Asha Bhosle's famous song 'Mujhe Naulakha Mangawa De Re'.

For the unversed, Mili hails from West Bengal's Raiganj and is an International Yoga Gold Medalist, and also a professional dancer and gymnast.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared by Mili on her Instagram account and has already crossed 3,000 likes. The video was captioned as saying, "Dancing in saree". Netizens have also commented on the video and praised the girl for her stunt. One user commented, "Just awesome miss," while another said, "Really I am in love with you Mili."

A third user also commented, "Awesome performance."

These stunts can be dangerous if performed without guidance. Therefore, you are advised not to perform such flips without training. Mili Sarkar is a regular performer who has worked hard to reach such perfection.