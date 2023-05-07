Girl in sexy bikini dances to SRK's Besharam Rang on beach, viral video sets internet on fire

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan represents a huge achievement for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer at a time when the Bollywood industry has been ravaged by flop after flop. We can safely say that SRK has brought the Indian film industry back to life by shattering many box office records. While other films are still battling to make money after only a week on the market, Pathaan shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. SRK returned to the big screen with Pathaan after a four-year sabbatical. He most recently appeared in Zero (2018). Since its release, Siddharth Anand's Pathaan has topped the box office rankings.

Furthermore, some fans have replicated the hook moves of popular songs from the film. A video of a girl dancing to Pathaan's famous song 'Besharam Rang' has recently gone viral on social media.@Shimmybysharma, the girl in the video, has been identified, and the viral video has received over 616k views.

In the now-viral video, the young dancer can be seen fervently dancing to SRK's Besharam Rang. Her sensual dance moves were exquisite, and she even did the hook-step perfectly. She even gave the performance her own touch, and the video is simply too fantastic to pass up.



The video received over 26,000 likes after being shared online. Netizens were blown away by her dance performance and flocked to the comments section to share their feelings.

Reactions from netizens:

"So hard work, keep it up," one user commented. "OMG that is so super scorching," another person said. "Wow wow that's so steaming," a third said. “Omg! It's unbelievable... she is undoubtedly the queen of dance," added a fourth.