From used condoms to underwear: Flight attendant reveals 'shocking' things seen on plane

Twitter
Headlines

FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

Uttarakhand cabinet approves UCC draft report; bill to be tabled in assembly on Feb 6

Meet genius girl who passed school at 10, UG at 13, became India’s youngest Phd holder at 22; is also world champion...

Watch: Rohit Sharma engages in hilarious banter with Kuldeep Yadav after India escape DRS blunder in Vizag Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Danny Boyle's first choice for Slumdog Millionaire, actor rejected film as...

Animals only found in Saudi Arabia

Side effects of using cotton swabs in your ears

Yashasvi Jaiswal net worth - A look at RR star's earnings in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Danny Boyle's first choice for Slumdog Millionaire, actor rejected film as...

HomeViral

Viral

From used condoms to underwear: Flight attendant reveals 'shocking' things seen on plane

The anonymous crew member spilled the beans during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, unveiling a range of NSFW (not safe for work) stories.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a shocking revelation, a flight attendant with a major US airline has shared some of the "disgusting" incidents witnessed during his 25-year career. The anonymous crew member spilled the beans during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, unveiling a range of NSFW (not safe for work) stories.

Among the unpleasant things, the flight attendant mentioned discovering used condoms, nasty underwear (both male and female), and used tampons on flights. The source of much stress for flight attendants, according to him, is disobedient passengers. 

Recalling incidents, he noted catching people attempting to smoke in the lavatory every week, while encounters with disruptive drunk passengers occur approximately once every six months, especially in cities like Las Vegas.

Responding to questions about personal interactions, the flight attendant admitted to having experiences with passengers but emphasised declining offers from fellow crew members.

The worst part of his job, he revealed, involves witnessing passengers engaging in fights, defecating, or urinating in their seats. He also shared instances where passengers tried to spit on him during arguments.

Despite the challenges, the flight attendant highlighted the perks of the job, such as travel and healthcare benefits, the opportunity to explore different cities, and the variety in daily experiences. However, he acknowledged the downside of spending three days away from home and dealing with challenging passengers.

When asked about making the job easier, the flight attendant's simple request to passengers was to be kind. As a lighthearted note, he mentioned that chocolate also works wonders.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MEA 'working with authorities' on Indian Embassy worker arrested for spying

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui calls Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter flop show: 'Don't insult your...'

'Dangerous place to....': Former coach's explosive insights on Pakistan cricket

Meta drops a bombshell, says it's CEO Mark Zuckerberg may die due to....

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits second Test ton, India end Day 1 on 336/6

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE