From used condoms to underwear: Flight attendant reveals 'shocking' things seen on plane

The anonymous crew member spilled the beans during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, unveiling a range of NSFW (not safe for work) stories.

In a shocking revelation, a flight attendant with a major US airline has shared some of the "disgusting" incidents witnessed during his 25-year career. The anonymous crew member spilled the beans during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, unveiling a range of NSFW (not safe for work) stories.

Among the unpleasant things, the flight attendant mentioned discovering used condoms, nasty underwear (both male and female), and used tampons on flights. The source of much stress for flight attendants, according to him, is disobedient passengers.

Recalling incidents, he noted catching people attempting to smoke in the lavatory every week, while encounters with disruptive drunk passengers occur approximately once every six months, especially in cities like Las Vegas.

Responding to questions about personal interactions, the flight attendant admitted to having experiences with passengers but emphasised declining offers from fellow crew members.

The worst part of his job, he revealed, involves witnessing passengers engaging in fights, defecating, or urinating in their seats. He also shared instances where passengers tried to spit on him during arguments.

Despite the challenges, the flight attendant highlighted the perks of the job, such as travel and healthcare benefits, the opportunity to explore different cities, and the variety in daily experiences. However, he acknowledged the downside of spending three days away from home and dealing with challenging passengers.

When asked about making the job easier, the flight attendant's simple request to passengers was to be kind. As a lighthearted note, he mentioned that chocolate also works wonders.