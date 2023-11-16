Headlines

Fearless man poses with massive king cobra, viral video shocks internet

A daring video featuring a man posing fearlessly with a massive King Cobra has gone viral on Instagram.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

In a world where opinions about snakes range from adoration to sheer terror, a recent viral video has captivated social media users by featuring a man fearlessly posing with an enormous King Cobra. For those who fall into the latter category of snake apprehension, consider this a fair warning before watching the heart-pounding footage.

The now-infamous video was shared by an Instagram user known as @sahabatalamreal. In this gripping clip, a man boldly grapples with a colossal cobra, attempting to strike a pose that defies the innate fear associated with these formidable reptiles.

The video, which has garnered over 4,000 likes since its online debut, has set off a cascade of reactions among netizens who couldn't help but share their thoughts in the comments section.

One intrigued user couldn't help but exclaim, "It's a monstrous snake!" The sheer size and power of the cobra left a lasting impression, with another user admitting, "That reptile looks majestic, but encountering it in real life would undoubtedly send chills down my spine." The daring act didn't go unnoticed, as a third user applauded with, "Nice work," acknowledging the audacity displayed in the face of such a formidable creature.

Notably, the video evoked a sense of awe, with a user describing the cobra as a "Magnificent king." However, the captivating encounter didn't escape the scrutiny of those who find snakes downright terrifying. "So scary even to see," admitted a fifth user, echoing the sentiments of many who share a deep-seated fear of these slithering creatures.

