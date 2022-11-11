'Epic': Netizens react to Elon Musk's goat statue

Following his takeover of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk has continued to make headlines. While most people are not too pleased with him running Twitter, there is a part of the internet that is supporting the Tesla CEO. A 30-foot-long memorial of the ‘GOAT’ has been built by his ardent fans.

Internet users are sharing their humorous responses to it, but you'll be shocked to learn how much it cost to create. On social media, Musk has a reputation for dividing people. People have often been polarised by his opinions. But he has a devoted fan base, as seen by the statue that was erected in his honour. Despite how absurd it may sound, Elon's goat statue has drawn a huge attention all over the internet.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/viral/report-viral-linkedin-post-meta-employee-on-maternity-leave-wakes-up-at-3am-to-feed-her-baby-receives-layoff-email-3001240

Elon Musk's monument includes a rocket with his face on it and a goat body. It's referred to as the "Elon Goat." It is worth approximately $6,000,000. (Rs 4.8 crore). It is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall. It was made by Canadian sculptors Kevin and Michelle Stone. Aluminum was used in the sculpture's head's construction. According to rumours, the Elon Musk monument's design was commissioned by the cryptocurrency firm Elon GOAT Token ($EGT). The company supposedly intends to give Musk the statue on November 26 at his Austin, Texas, Tesla. A "goatsgiving" ceremony has taken place.

Check how netizens reacted:

Twitter and other social media platforms were flooded with comments and reactions after the picture of Elon Musk’s statue went viral.

One of the users calls it pretty wild. Shares two pictures and comments, “Pretty wild…”

Another user mentioned, “I saw it, today. Rolling thru downtown SF. It was. Well, interesting and unusual looking. Lol It had a big barcode on it in a few places. Everyone was trying to scan it. To find out what the heck it was!”

“That’s amazing,” writes another user.

Another writes, “Not super sure I needed to see that…”

This is epic mentions another user, "haha this is epic."