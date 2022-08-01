Dutch singer’s rendition of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s ‘Kesariya’ wins hearts over internet, watch viral video

Instagram(@emmaheesters)

If you are a keen social media user, you must have listened to the Hindu popular song ‘Kesariya’.

The song by Arijit Singh has made headlines since the day of its official launch. Instagram users have been enjoying making dance and singing reels on the trending song. The melodious tunes of the number can be spotted in every second reel on the app, proving it has won lots of hearts despite the initial backlash on the ‘Love Storiyan’ part of the song.

One Instagram video has touched many hearts on Instagram. The video shows a Dutch singer, named Emma Heesters, singing the popular song in her beautiful voice.

The artist shared a video singing the trending in a short video with the caption, “Kesariya without “lovestoriya” I got inspired by @notharshmore, who impressed me so much I wanted to sing it too! #kesariya #brahmastra”

The now-viral video has already garnered more than 101K likes on Instagram. Over 685K people have viewed Emma’s heart-warming performance on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer song.

So, without much ado, lets watch the viral video:

The video’s comments section was replete with heart and fire emojis. Netizens complimented the girl for her beautiful voice. One user wrote, “You're Amazing And You Never Fail To Make Us Smile And Adorable With Your Good Voice and Kesariya Is One Of My Favourite Song Thanks For Covering.”

Another user wrote, “Amazing Emma.....u inspired me....like nothing is impossible”.

Earlier, the Dutch singer gained popularity on Instagram for singing common Bollywood songs such as Bijlee Bijlee, Raatan Lambiyaan, Pasoori and even sang an English model of the famous tune Ranjha from Shershaah.

Here are a couple of more videos showing Emma’s excellent musical skills.

Isn’t her voice soothing? What’s your take on her videos?