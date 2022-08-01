Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Dutch singer’s rendition of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s ‘Kesariya’ wins hearts over internet, watch viral video

The Dutch woman, named Emma Heesters has earlier gone viral for sharing videos on famous Bollywood songs, including Pasoori, Ranjha among others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 03:31 PM IST

Dutch singer’s rendition of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s ‘Kesariya’ wins hearts over internet, watch viral video
Instagram(@emmaheesters)

If you are a keen social media user, you must have listened to the Hindu popular song ‘Kesariya’.

The song by Arijit Singh has made headlines since the day of its official launch. Instagram users have been enjoying making dance and singing reels on the trending song. The melodious tunes of the number can be spotted in every second reel on the app, proving it has won lots of hearts despite the initial backlash on the ‘Love Storiyan’ part of the song.

READ | Should elderly couples avoid having sex? 70-year-old bride, 69-year-old groom give a myth-buster

One Instagram video has touched many hearts on Instagram. The video shows a Dutch singer, named Emma Heesters, singing the popular song in her beautiful voice.

The artist shared a video singing the trending in a short video with the caption, “Kesariya without “lovestoriya” I got inspired by @notharshmore, who impressed me so much I wanted to sing it too! #kesariya #brahmastra”

The now-viral video has already garnered more than 101K likes on Instagram. Over 685K people have viewed Emma’s heart-warming performance on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer song.

So, without much ado, lets watch the viral video:

The video’s comments section was replete with heart and fire emojis. Netizens complimented the girl for her beautiful voice. One user wrote, “You're Amazing And You Never Fail To Make Us Smile And Adorable With Your Good Voice and Kesariya Is One Of My Favourite Song Thanks For Covering.”

Another user wrote, “Amazing Emma.....u inspired me....like nothing is impossible”.

Earlier, the Dutch singer gained popularity on Instagram for singing common Bollywood songs such as Bijlee Bijlee, Raatan Lambiyaan, Pasoori and even sang an English model of the famous tune Ranjha from Shershaah.

Here are a couple of more videos showing Emma’s excellent musical skills.

 

Isn’t her voice soothing? What’s your take on her videos?

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal to get 7 new districts, total tally reaches 30 | Check list
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.