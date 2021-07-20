Dulhan ka anokha andaaz! Bride leaves groom teary eyed wearing lehenga he loved - WATCH viral video

Every bride and groom dreams of the perfect wedding day and tries to give a smidge of personalised, special touch to their D-day. In a video that is now going viral on social media, a bride, in a similar manner, decided to surprise her groom in the best way possible.

The surprise was simple in nature but it made her to-be-husband leap with joy. The surprise was that the bride chose to wear a lehenga the groom loved while they were shopping for their marriage ceremony. The video was shared by a page named “theweddingbrigade” on Instagram with the caption, "She looked beautiful in that lehenga."

In the video, the bride can be seen making a spectacular entry into the wedding hall and the groom waiting for her on the other side with his friends and family by his side.

As soon as her friends drop the dupatta that she was covered in during the bride's entry, the groom could be seen reacting happily to seeing her dressed in the beautiful lehenga he loved.

The hall was filled with cheers by the guests and friends of the couple and the groom was almost left with tears in his eyes as he watched his bride walk to the stage towards him. The video is currently being shared massively on social media with netizens reacting sappily to the groom's reaction on seeing his bride.

The video has garnered over 705k views, 35k likes, and hundreds of comments. People posted comments like, "His reaction was priceless", "Precious moment memories for life", among others.